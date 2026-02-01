Previous
Contrast - FoR2026 by carole_sandford
Photo 3452

Contrast - FoR2026

The lovely Lucy.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
She has become quite the pretty young woman. Beautiful portrait in B&W.
February 1st, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
She is lovely, great portrait
February 1st, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Lucy's so lovely. Fav.
February 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 1st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo… She looks sooo happy. Beautiful to see.
February 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful granddaughter
February 1st, 2026  
Monica
Lovely indeed
February 1st, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact