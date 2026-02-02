Sign up
Photo 3453
FoR 2
Contrast - a black & white hellebore.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd January 2026 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
contrast
,
hellebore
,
for2026
Jennifer
ace
Wow, what a great image. Love the pov and the edit, It really pops on black.
February 2nd, 2026
