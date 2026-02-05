Sign up
Articles
Photo 3456
For 6 - contrast
Most of you will have seen my currently cross stitch project before, but not as a panorama shot or in black & white. The three central panels now complete - only 6 more to do 😱Thought it worked well for contrast.
Best on black.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cross
,
stitch
,
for2026
Michelle
Gosh that looks complicated!
February 5th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Amazing stitching
February 5th, 2026
Marj
ace
Your attention to detail is incredible. The panels appear flawless
February 5th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Just love it! What a labour of love
February 5th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, it’s really shaping up - lovely to see it as a panorama
February 5th, 2026
