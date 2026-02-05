Previous
For 6 - contrast by carole_sandford
For 6 - contrast

Most of you will have seen my currently cross stitch project before, but not as a panorama shot or in black & white. The three central panels now complete - only 6 more to do 😱Thought it worked well for contrast.
Best on black.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
946% complete

Michelle
Gosh that looks complicated!
February 5th, 2026  
Amazing stitching
February 5th, 2026  
Your attention to detail is incredible. The panels appear flawless
February 5th, 2026  
Just love it! What a labour of love
February 5th, 2026  
Wow, it’s really shaping up - lovely to see it as a panorama
February 5th, 2026  
