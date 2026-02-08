Sign up
Previous
Photo 3459
FoR 8
Doddington Hall photographed from the maze in their “back garden”.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hall
,
rear
,
doddington
,
for2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful building
February 8th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one.
February 8th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Super shot, love the detail
February 8th, 2026
