The Gatehouse to Doddington Hall. I like the way in this shot, the gateway frames the main front door of the house.
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent framing, especially with the figures for scale.
February 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great for shapes
February 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great natural and geometrical shapes !
February 9th, 2026  
