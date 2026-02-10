Previous
FoR 10 by carole_sandford
FoR 10

I have posted pictures of this before. The back view of the High Bridge Cafe in Lincoln. Very old & one of the few remaining bridges with buildings on.
Met a friend for lunch in there today.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

