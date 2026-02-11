Previous
FoR 11 by carole_sandford
Photo 3462

FoR 11

Shapes & composition. Not really following the prompts this week, but this kind of fits.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
They make great shapes in mono
February 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Catching the light and shadows within the petals.
February 11th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 11th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact