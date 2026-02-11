Sign up
Photo 3462
FoR 11
Shapes & composition. Not really following the prompts this week, but this kind of fits.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd February 2026 3:30pm
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
for2026
Renee Salamon
ace
They make great shapes in mono
February 11th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light and shadows within the petals.
February 11th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 11th, 2026
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
February 11th, 2026
