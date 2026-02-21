Sign up
Previous
Photo 3472
FoR 21
For textures. A preening heron stood in its nest.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
9
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5132
photos
172
followers
138
following
951% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th February 2026 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
heron
,
textures
gloria jones
ace
What an outstanding representation of textures.
February 21st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow a capture and edit!
February 21st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
February 21st, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic capture
February 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pair.
February 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 21st, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture and edit - superb for the rough textures around him !
February 21st, 2026
