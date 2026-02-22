Previous
I’m probably not going to stick to the prompts this week. This beauty is one of the first daffodils to bloom in our garden.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely sign of spring.
February 22nd, 2026  
Michelle
Pretty b&w capture
February 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely , but not as welcoming as the coloured version !
February 22nd, 2026  
