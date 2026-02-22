Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3473
FoR 22
I’m probably not going to stick to the prompts this week. This beauty is one of the first daffodils to bloom in our garden.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5134
photos
172
followers
138
following
951% complete
View this month »
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
Latest from all albums
1564
3470
1565
3471
3472
1566
1567
3473
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd February 2026 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
first
,
daffs
,
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely sign of spring.
February 22nd, 2026
Michelle
Pretty b&w capture
February 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely , but not as welcoming as the coloured version !
February 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close