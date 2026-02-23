Previous
FoR 23 by carole_sandford
Photo 3474

FoR 23

Looking through the restaurant window. Taken the other night when we went out for Lucy’s birthday. There were little lights in the window, which I quite the effect of.
The food was nice, but the service was seriously slow!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Nice picture. Service was glacial (but they apologised and discounted the final bill)
February 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
February 23rd, 2026  
