Previous
Photo 3474
FoR 23
Looking through the restaurant window. Taken the other night when we went out for Lucy’s birthday. There were little lights in the window, which I quite the effect of.
The food was nice, but the service was seriously slow!
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
2
1
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th February 2026 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
for2026
Phil Sandford
ace
Nice picture. Service was glacial (but they apologised and discounted the final bill)
February 23rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
February 23rd, 2026
