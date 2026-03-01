Sign up
Photo 3480
A Host of Golden Daffodils
The Spring Bulb Pageant continues at Doddington Hall, most of the crocuses & snowdrops have gone over, but there are hundreds of daffodils.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hall
daffs
doddington
KV
ace
Beautiful focus and soft DOF. Fav!
March 1st, 2026
