Previous
Photo 3483
Sunshine
A lovely sunny day today. This is one of our daffs basking in the sun light this afternoon.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5154
photos
172
followers
138
following
954% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th March 2026 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sunshine
,
daff
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cheerful !
March 4th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
March 4th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Standing to attention, lovely.
March 4th, 2026
