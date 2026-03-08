Sign up
Photo 3487
Down by the Riverside…
The Witch & Wardrobe pub at the side of the River Witham in Lincoln today. Cherry blossom heralding Springs arrival.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th March 2026 1:21pm
Privacy
Tags
pub
,
river
,
lincoln
