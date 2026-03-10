Sign up
Previous
Photo 3489
Daffs & a Chaff!
Managed to capture a bird on the bird bath in the garden with a spring backdrop of daffodils.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5165
photos
172
followers
139
following
955% complete
View this month »
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
Latest from all albums
1576
3486
1577
3487
1578
3488
1579
3489
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th March 2026 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
spring
,
chaffinch
Pat Knowles
ace
Posing beautifully in front of the daffodils! Well caught!
March 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
March 10th, 2026
