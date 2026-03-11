Previous
Tulip by carole_sandford
Photo 3490

Tulip

A couple of our current tulips have opened right out. I took this last night in lowish light. I quite liked all the background out of focus colours.
11th March 2026

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley ace
a shiny beauty...
March 11th, 2026  
Dianne ace
A lovely vibrant image.
March 11th, 2026  
Mallory ace
oh I love the lighting and the colors here.
March 11th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture
March 11th, 2026  
*lynn ace
Perfect! wonderful colors, light, clarity
March 11th, 2026  
