Previous
Photo 3490
Tulip
A couple of our current tulips have opened right out. I took this last night in lowish light. I quite liked all the background out of focus colours.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th March 2026 11:50pm
Privacy
Tags
kitchen
,
tulip
Beverley
ace
a shiny beauty...
March 11th, 2026
Dianne
ace
A lovely vibrant image.
March 11th, 2026
Mallory
ace
oh I love the lighting and the colors here.
March 11th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture
March 11th, 2026
*lynn
ace
Perfect! wonderful colors, light, clarity
March 11th, 2026
