Blooming Marvellous! by carole_sandford
Photo 3491

Blooming Marvellous!

The cherry tree is starting to bloom just as we get high winds! Hopefully as it’s mainly buds, the blossom will be safe!
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford

Jo Worboys
Beautiful capture Carole ours are a little behind yours. Hopefully the blooms will survive
March 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨
indeed!
March 12th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
Very pretty and cheerful
March 12th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Pretty pink.
March 12th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful - same weather as us down South today!
March 12th, 2026  
Beverley
these are beautiful...
March 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful Carole , my old cherry tree is coming to the end of blooming !
March 12th, 2026  
Renee Salamon
Yes and gorgeous
March 12th, 2026  
Lou Ann
Oh this is beautiful. The phrase “blooming marvelous” reminded me of a scene in “The Thursday Murder Club” with Helen Mirren.
March 12th, 2026  
Hazel
Gorgeous! The wind is wild here tonight….
March 12th, 2026  
