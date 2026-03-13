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Previous
Photo 3492
Pretty Pink
Couldn’t resist another cherry blossom shot.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th March 2026 1:32pm
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blossom
,
cherry
Pat Knowles
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So lovely…..the prettiest of pink!
March 13th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Beautiful blossom!
March 13th, 2026
Beverley
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soo gorgeous...
March 13th, 2026
Mallory
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so pretty
March 13th, 2026
Helene
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beautiful! fav
March 13th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful
March 13th, 2026
KWind
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Wonderful clarity.
March 13th, 2026
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