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Gerbera by carole_sandford
Photo 3493

Gerbera

One supermarket flower emerges from the darkness.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Sue Cooper ace
Stunning!!.......and even more stunning on black. Fav.
March 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful...
March 14th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
They are beautiful.
March 14th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!
March 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
March 14th, 2026  
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