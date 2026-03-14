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Previous
Photo 3493
Gerbera
One supermarket flower emerges from the darkness.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th March 2026 4:16pm
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flower
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gerbera
Sue Cooper
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Stunning!!.......and even more stunning on black. Fav.
March 14th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful...
March 14th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
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They are beautiful.
March 14th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Wonderful image!
March 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Fantastic
March 14th, 2026
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