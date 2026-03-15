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Previous
Photo 3494
Magnolia
The furry caps are coming off the magnolia flowers to reveal the pink buds. Behind is the forsythia, also adding colour.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th March 2026 2:44pm
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garden
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magnolia
Beverley
ace
wow... a gorgeous photo...
March 15th, 2026
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