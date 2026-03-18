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Previous
Photo 3497
Anemone
Small but rather pretty! We didn’t plant these, but they come back every year.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th March 2026 3:36pm
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garden
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anemone
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful color and capture.
March 18th, 2026
Helene
ace
superb! fav
March 18th, 2026
Beverley
ace
very pretty...
March 18th, 2026
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