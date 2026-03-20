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Previous
Photo 3499
Magnolia
Most of the furry caps are off now. Taken looking towards the soft sunlight. Hence the bokeh, which I rather liked.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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4
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3
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Years 1 to 10
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th March 2026 2:51pm
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Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
March 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Gosh, that's pretty! Lovely image.
March 20th, 2026
Kate
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Fabulous composition and focus
March 20th, 2026
Beverley
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a stunning capture... such gorgeous flowers
March 20th, 2026
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