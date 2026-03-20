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Magnolia by carole_sandford
Photo 3499

Magnolia

Most of the furry caps are off now. Taken looking towards the soft sunlight. Hence the bokeh, which I rather liked.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gosh, that's pretty! Lovely image.
March 20th, 2026  
Kate ace
Fabulous composition and focus
March 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a stunning capture... such gorgeous flowers
March 20th, 2026  
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