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Gemini 8 by carole_sandford
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Gemini 8

Visited the National Space Centre at Leicester today with grandson Connor. This is the landing craft of Gemini 8, forerunner of Apollo.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Babs ace
Sounds like an interesting place to visit. I bet Connor had a great time too.
March 21st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Always awesome to see
March 21st, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice place to visit. Nice pov for this capture.
March 21st, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice composition! I'll bet Connor loved it.
March 21st, 2026  
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