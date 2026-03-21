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Photo 3500
Gemini 8
Visited the National Space Centre at Leicester today with grandson Connor. This is the landing craft of Gemini 8, forerunner of Apollo.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Years 1 to 10
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iPhone 16 Pro
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21st March 2026 11:58am
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Babs
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Sounds like an interesting place to visit. I bet Connor had a great time too.
March 21st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Always awesome to see
March 21st, 2026
Shutterbug
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Nice place to visit. Nice pov for this capture.
March 21st, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Nice composition! I'll bet Connor loved it.
March 21st, 2026
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