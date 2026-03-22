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Previous
Photo 3501
Surprise Surprise
We bought this amaryllis plant before Christmas. We had become resigned to only having leaves & it wasn’t going to flower! Then surprise surprise, a flower bud arrived. This is one of two flowers - better late than never…..
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd March 2026 4:17pm
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plant
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flower
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amaryllis
Beverley
ace
lovely rich colour... super shot
March 22nd, 2026
JudyC
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Beautiful focus! Fav,
March 22nd, 2026
Susan
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Beautiful composition
March 22nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Fabulous details
March 22nd, 2026
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture of this beauty
March 22nd, 2026
Mallory
ace
This is just stunning!
March 22nd, 2026
Jo Worboys
I like the cropped pov. It's a lovely rich colour
March 22nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent image, and what a nice treat!
March 22nd, 2026
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