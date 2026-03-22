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Surprise Surprise by carole_sandford
Photo 3501

Surprise Surprise

We bought this amaryllis plant before Christmas. We had become resigned to only having leaves & it wasn’t going to flower! Then surprise surprise, a flower bud arrived. This is one of two flowers - better late than never…..
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
lovely rich colour... super shot
March 22nd, 2026  
JudyC ace
Beautiful focus! Fav,
March 22nd, 2026  
Susan ace
Beautiful composition
March 22nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Fabulous details
March 22nd, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture of this beauty
March 22nd, 2026  
Mallory ace
This is just stunning!
March 22nd, 2026  
Jo Worboys
I like the cropped pov. It's a lovely rich colour
March 22nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent image, and what a nice treat!
March 22nd, 2026  
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