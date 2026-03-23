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Rockets by carole_sandford
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Rockets

More from the space centre
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
great capture
March 23rd, 2026  
Dianne ace
Incredible.
March 23rd, 2026  
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