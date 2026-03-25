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Previous
Photo 3504
In Bloom
Magnolia flowers in bloom. I can understand why some call these tulip flowers. A lovely sea of pink at the moment.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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7
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1
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Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th March 2026 4:00pm
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