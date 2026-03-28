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Previous
Photo 3507
I’m Shy
A robin in the garden when we visited my brother yesterday. It was shaving a great splash about in the water, which is just below where he’s perched. He looks as if he’s hiding behind the foliage.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th March 2026 12:17pm
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bath
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robin
Beryl Lloyd
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Gorgeous capture of this little beauty ! fav
March 28th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Beautiful capture fav!
March 28th, 2026
Beverley
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What little cutie… & happy
March 28th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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A great shot with lots of nice detail. Fav.
March 28th, 2026
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