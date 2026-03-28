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I’m Shy by carole_sandford
Photo 3507

I’m Shy

A robin in the garden when we visited my brother yesterday. It was shaving a great splash about in the water, which is just below where he’s perched. He looks as if he’s hiding behind the foliage.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous capture of this little beauty ! fav
March 28th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture fav!
March 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
What little cutie… & happy
March 28th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
A great shot with lots of nice detail. Fav.
March 28th, 2026  
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