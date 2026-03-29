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Previous
Photo 3508
Still Life
Out for lunch again today, a meet up with some old army friends.
So today’s image is a still life, high key & rule of odds.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
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2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th March 2026 5:27pm
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life
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high
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still
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gerberas
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous!
March 29th, 2026
Kate
ace
Beautiful hi-key
March 29th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
March 29th, 2026
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