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Still Life by carole_sandford
Photo 3508

Still Life

Out for lunch again today, a meet up with some old army friends.
So today’s image is a still life, high key & rule of odds.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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