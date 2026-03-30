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Two for Joy by carole_sandford
Photo 3509

Two for Joy

Two magpies sat in our magnolia tree this this evening & I managed to catch them just before an intruding pigeon flew onto the same branch & sent them fluttering off!
So, two for joy, as the rhyme says.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture - fav
March 30th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!
March 30th, 2026  
Alli W
Wow that is a stunning shot!
March 30th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
A pretty if cheeky bird!
March 30th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow
March 30th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Great capture
March 30th, 2026  
Mallory ace
Wow, what a fabulous capture with fantastic details.
March 30th, 2026  
Monica
Nice shot - magpies here look bigger than these ones. Maybe they are a different kind of magpie.
March 30th, 2026  
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