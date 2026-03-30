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Previous
Photo 3509
Two for Joy
Two magpies sat in our magnolia tree this this evening & I managed to catch them just before an intruding pigeon flew onto the same branch & sent them fluttering off!
So, two for joy, as the rhyme says.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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16
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8
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7
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th March 2026 6:02pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture - fav
March 30th, 2026
Danette Thompson
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Beautiful!
March 30th, 2026
Alli W
Wow that is a stunning shot!
March 30th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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A pretty if cheeky bird!
March 30th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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oh wow
March 30th, 2026
Phil Sandford
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Great capture
March 30th, 2026
Mallory
ace
Wow, what a fabulous capture with fantastic details.
March 30th, 2026
Monica
Nice shot - magpies here look bigger than these ones. Maybe they are a different kind of magpie.
March 30th, 2026
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