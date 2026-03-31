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Previous
Photo 3510
Lynne
This is my friend Lynne, we met for lunch at the Cosy Cub today. We first met as work colleagues around 25yrs ago & meet regularly for coffee or lunch.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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15
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2
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3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st March 2026 12:41pm
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friend
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lynne
gloria jones
ace
Lovely portrait shot...She has a warm smile.
March 31st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a nice portrait. Old friends are the best!
March 31st, 2026
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