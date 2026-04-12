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Previous
Photo 3522
Tiptoe through the Tulips…
We had a visit from this guy yesterday. I liked all the colour behind him, but it also made me think of a song from 1968, Tiptoe through the Tulips, by American singer, Tiny Tim. ( for most of 1968, I would have been 6 yrs old 😜)
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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15
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3
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th April 2026 3:35pm
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tulips
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garden
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pheasant
Jennifer
ace
Beautiful against the tulips.
April 12th, 2026
Monica
Cool visitor!
April 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
he is so beautiful... wonderful sharp details & such a colourful capture... love the title..
April 12th, 2026
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