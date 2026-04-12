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Tiptoe through the Tulips… by carole_sandford
Photo 3522

Tiptoe through the Tulips…

We had a visit from this guy yesterday. I liked all the colour behind him, but it also made me think of a song from 1968, Tiptoe through the Tulips, by American singer, Tiny Tim. ( for most of 1968, I would have been 6 yrs old 😜)
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Jennifer ace
Beautiful against the tulips.
April 12th, 2026  
Monica
Cool visitor!
April 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
he is so beautiful... wonderful sharp details & such a colourful capture... love the title..
April 12th, 2026  
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