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Previous
Photo 3523
We have a second teenager
Our second eldest granddaughter, Leah, became 13 at the weekend. I was surprised to see that in this portrait she resembles my niece, my eldest brother’s daughter, when she was young. Not something I’d noticed previously.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th April 2026 8:02pm
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granddaughter
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teenager
Beryl Lloyd
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What a lovey portrait - fav
April 13th, 2026
Susan
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Fabulous portrait.
April 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely young lady
April 13th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Lovely portrait!
April 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
April 13th, 2026
Babs
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Doesn't she look grown up
April 13th, 2026
*lynn
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beautiful granddaughter
April 13th, 2026
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