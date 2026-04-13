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We have a second teenager by carole_sandford
Photo 3523

We have a second teenager

Our second eldest granddaughter, Leah, became 13 at the weekend. I was surprised to see that in this portrait she resembles my niece, my eldest brother’s daughter, when she was young. Not something I’d noticed previously.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovey portrait - fav
April 13th, 2026  
Susan ace
Fabulous portrait.
April 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely young lady
April 13th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely portrait!
April 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
Doesn't she look grown up
April 13th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful granddaughter
April 13th, 2026  
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