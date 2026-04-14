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Photo 3524
Golden Tulip
Making the most of the tulips before they are finished. I love the colour of this one.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th April 2026 1:50pm
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golden
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tulip
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garden
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