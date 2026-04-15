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Fred by carole_sandford
Photo 3525

Fred

Our garden backs onto a farmers field, which is next to the farm house. It is home to Fred, quite a stocky horse who has lived in the field for a number of years now. Taken from my bedroom window.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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carol white ace
A lovely capture
April 15th, 2026  
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