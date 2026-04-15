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Previous
Photo 3525
Fred
Our garden backs onto a farmers field, which is next to the farm house. It is home to Fred, quite a stocky horse who has lived in the field for a number of years now. Taken from my bedroom window.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th April 2026 4:58pm
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horse
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field
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fred
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
April 15th, 2026
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