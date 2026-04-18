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Previous
Photo 3528
Brownie Anyone?
Lucy wanted to bake today ( not my favourite pastime) the end result was enjoyable though & provided me with a still life subject.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th April 2026 5:23pm
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brownies
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baking
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lucy
Hazel
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Lovely and the tulips are especially pretty!
April 18th, 2026
Jennifer
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They look really good. Nice still life
April 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautifully composed, I love brownies
April 18th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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They look delicious! Love a brownie
April 18th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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They do look moreish
April 18th, 2026
Beverley
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beautifully made clever Lucy... super capture too...
April 18th, 2026
carol white
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A lovely still life shot
April 18th, 2026
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