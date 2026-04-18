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Brownie Anyone? by carole_sandford
Photo 3528

Brownie Anyone?

Lucy wanted to bake today ( not my favourite pastime) the end result was enjoyable though & provided me with a still life subject.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Hazel ace
Lovely and the tulips are especially pretty!
April 18th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
They look really good. Nice still life
April 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed, I love brownies
April 18th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They look delicious! Love a brownie
April 18th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
They do look moreish
April 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautifully made clever Lucy... super capture too...
April 18th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely still life shot
April 18th, 2026  
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