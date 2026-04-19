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Pond & Church by carole_sandford
Photo 3529

Pond & Church

Lucy & I had a wander around the Doddington Gardens this morning. Beautiful sunshine & blue skies!
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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