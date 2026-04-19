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Photo 3529
Pond & Church
Lucy & I had a wander around the Doddington Gardens this morning. Beautiful sunshine & blue skies!
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Years 1 to 10
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 10:51am
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