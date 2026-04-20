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Exotic plant by carole_sandford
Photo 3530

Exotic plant

It certainly looks an unusual plant, but its name is anything but exotic! Apparently this is an American Skunkcabbage!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Sue Cooper ace
Ha-ha we've got some of that in our garden. I love it. Did you know it's very difficult to get hold of because it's illegal to sell it. It's non native and very invasive.
Beautifully captured btw. Fav.
April 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
May have an unpleasant name ( does it smell !! ) but it has a beautiful and bright lily-like flower ! Great shot ! fav
April 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
i think its a real beauty...
April 20th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
It’s gorgeous, but what a name.
April 20th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
A very elegant skunkcabbage!
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
The name is hilarious! Great closeup
April 20th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
@susiemc ooh I didn’t know that! It was at Doddington yesterday in one of their pond areas
@beryl it didnt appear to smell, but that’s what its name suggests.
April 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 20th, 2026  
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