Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3530
Exotic plant
It certainly looks an unusual plant, but its name is anything but exotic! Apparently this is an American Skunkcabbage!
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
8
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5235
photos
170
followers
135
following
967% complete
View this month »
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
Latest from all albums
1604
3527
3528
1605
1606
3529
3530
1607
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
skunkcabbage
Sue Cooper
ace
Ha-ha we've got some of that in our garden. I love it. Did you know it's very difficult to get hold of because it's illegal to sell it. It's non native and very invasive.
Beautifully captured btw. Fav.
April 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
May have an unpleasant name ( does it smell !! ) but it has a beautiful and bright lily-like flower ! Great shot ! fav
April 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
i think its a real beauty...
April 20th, 2026
Phil Sandford
ace
It’s gorgeous, but what a name.
April 20th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
A very elegant skunkcabbage!
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
The name is hilarious! Great closeup
April 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
@susiemc
ooh I didn’t know that! It was at Doddington yesterday in one of their pond areas
@beryl
it didnt appear to smell, but that’s what its name suggests.
April 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Beautifully captured btw. Fav.
@beryl it didnt appear to smell, but that’s what its name suggests.