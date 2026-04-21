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Previous
Photo 3531
Tulip still life
Making further use of the tulips I used in a photo a few days ago. Back lit from a window, they are sat on the dining table with a dark brown leather chair providing the background.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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16
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8
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6
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st April 2026 1:17pm
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Beverley
ace
very beautifully done... awesome details
April 21st, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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gorgeous!
April 21st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely capture
April 21st, 2026
carol white
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Beautiful. Fav 😊
April 21st, 2026
JackieR
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Gorgeous contrasts
April 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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The light is fabulous!
April 21st, 2026
Pat Knowles
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I always admire black backgrounds! Looks good here.
April 21st, 2026
Phil Sandford
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Excellent still life
April 21st, 2026
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