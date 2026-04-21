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Tulip still life by carole_sandford
Photo 3531

Tulip still life

Making further use of the tulips I used in a photo a few days ago. Back lit from a window, they are sat on the dining table with a dark brown leather chair providing the background.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
very beautifully done... awesome details
April 21st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
gorgeous!
April 21st, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 21st, 2026  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
April 21st, 2026  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous contrasts
April 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
The light is fabulous!
April 21st, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
I always admire black backgrounds! Looks good here.
April 21st, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Excellent still life
April 21st, 2026  
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