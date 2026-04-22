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Photo 3532

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….to yesterday but just one tulip this time & a closer shot.
Best on black.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
April 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous...wonderful light, details, comp
April 22nd, 2026  
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