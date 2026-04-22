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Previous
Photo 3532
Similar …
….to yesterday but just one tulip this time & a closer shot.
Best on black.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st April 2026 12:08pm
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tulip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
April 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous...wonderful light, details, comp
April 22nd, 2026
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