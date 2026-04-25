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Previous
Photo 3535
Where are you going?
A boat leaving Brayford Pool this morning.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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11
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1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th April 2026 1:01pm
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boat
,
lincoln
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brayford
Beverley
ace
nice capture...
April 25th, 2026
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