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Photo 3538
Newark Castle
Built in the 12th century by the Bishop of Lincoln, to guard the crossing of the river Trent.
The river side curtain wall is the main part of the castle that remains. It must have been a formidable sight in its day!
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th April 2026 4:43pm
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newark
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castle
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
April 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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It is an impressive structure. Sad that so much of it has been lost.
April 28th, 2026
Beverley
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lovely capture...
April 28th, 2026
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