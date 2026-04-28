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Newark Castle by carole_sandford
Photo 3538

Newark Castle

Built in the 12th century by the Bishop of Lincoln, to guard the crossing of the river Trent.
The river side curtain wall is the main part of the castle that remains. It must have been a formidable sight in its day!
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 28th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is an impressive structure. Sad that so much of it has been lost.
April 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely capture...
April 28th, 2026  
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