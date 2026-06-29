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Photo 3598
Delicate Poppy
I love the pale colours of this poppy, one of two in the garden.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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10
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5
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3
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Years 1 to 10
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th June 2026 9:57am
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poppy
Pat Knowles
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Simply stunning! I love the pale ones too.
June 30th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Goodness, that is unique. So lovely.
June 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such an unusual colouring - and so delightful !
June 30th, 2026
gloria jones
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Fabulous pov, details
June 30th, 2026
Jennifer
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lovely texture in this
June 30th, 2026
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