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Delicate Poppy by carole_sandford
Photo 3598

Delicate Poppy

I love the pale colours of this poppy, one of two in the garden.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Pat Knowles ace
Simply stunning! I love the pale ones too.
June 30th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Goodness, that is unique. So lovely.
June 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an unusual colouring - and so delightful !
June 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov, details
June 30th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely texture in this
June 30th, 2026  
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