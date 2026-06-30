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Photo 3599
Crocosmia
Love these pretty flowers, they always put on a great show.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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11
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4
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3
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Years 1 to 10
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th June 2026 4:48pm
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crocosmia
LManning (Laura)
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Beautiful capture with lovely light. Ours aren't out - another few weeks yet over here.
June 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty !
June 30th, 2026
gloria jones
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Lovely.
June 30th, 2026
Jennifer
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beautiful colours and light
June 30th, 2026
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