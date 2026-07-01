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Previous
Photo 3600
Fields of Barley
Taken a few weeks ago, a barley field as you leave the village.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2026 9:09pm
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village
,
farm
,
filed
,
barely
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, sense of expanse
July 1st, 2026
Julie Ryan
ace
That is so pretty, love it
July 1st, 2026
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