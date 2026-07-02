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Same field, different day. by carole_sandford
Photo 3601

Same field, different day.

The Barley field from yesterday, taken this morning, framed by the hedge & trees.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Diana ace
Beautiful capture and layers.
July 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful...
July 2nd, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 2nd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful clean crop!
July 2nd, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot
July 2nd, 2026  
Jo Worboys
Looking quite crispy
July 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the bands of colour
July 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful.
July 2nd, 2026  
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