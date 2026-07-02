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Previous
Photo 3601
Same field, different day.
The Barley field from yesterday, taken this morning, framed by the hedge & trees.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2026 9:41am
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field
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barley
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and layers.
July 2nd, 2026
Beverley
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very beautiful...
July 2nd, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 2nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Wonderful clean crop!
July 2nd, 2026
Junan Heath
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Beautiful shot
July 2nd, 2026
Jo Worboys
Looking quite crispy
July 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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I like the bands of colour
July 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Wonderful.
July 2nd, 2026
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