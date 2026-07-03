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Previous
Photo 3602
Front Side
River Witham in central Lincoln, looking in the opposite direction to my other photo today. Looking towards High Bridge & the cafe & the Glory Hole ( where people used to hide stolen goods, hence the name). A quite warm & humid day today.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2026 12:39pm
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bridge
,
cafe
,
high
,
lincoln
Judith Johnson
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Beautiful reflections and composition
July 3rd, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 3rd, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Ten years since I stood on that bridge but I remember it well. A beautiful place!
July 3rd, 2026
Beverley
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Beautiful capture… super pov
July 3rd, 2026
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