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Front Side by carole_sandford
Photo 3602

Front Side

River Witham in central Lincoln, looking in the opposite direction to my other photo today. Looking towards High Bridge & the cafe & the Glory Hole ( where people used to hide stolen goods, hence the name). A quite warm & humid day today.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful reflections and composition
July 3rd, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 3rd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Ten years since I stood on that bridge but I remember it well. A beautiful place!
July 3rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… super pov
July 3rd, 2026  
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