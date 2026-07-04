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Previous
Photo 3603
Crocosmia #2
More flowers blooming on this plant, so I thought an photo was in order.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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1
Album
Years 1 to 10
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th July 2026 1:39pm
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crocosmia
Barb
ace
What an unusual and gorgeous flower!
July 4th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such lovely flowers, I have always enjoyed them.
July 4th, 2026
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