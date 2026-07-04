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Crocosmia #2 by carole_sandford
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Crocosmia #2

More flowers blooming on this plant, so I thought an photo was in order.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Barb ace
What an unusual and gorgeous flower!
July 4th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such lovely flowers, I have always enjoyed them.
July 4th, 2026  
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