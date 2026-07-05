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Paddington by carole_sandford
Photo 3604

Paddington

Paddington Bear & the food element is marmalade.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Such fun.
July 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot of him!
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A favorite for sure!
July 5th, 2026  
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