On Freedoms Wings

Today is my brother’s birthday, so I traveled to Leicestershire to see him.

On the way back I passed this sculpture “on freedoms wings”. On my side of the road there is a lay-by nicely placed to enable a view & photo opportunity.

The actual structure is on stanchions, which I don’t particularly like, they are quite bulky & would be better if they were a different colour, so I removed them & now in this image it appears to be flying as the real Lancaster Bomber would have done.

This sculpture is at the border of our County.