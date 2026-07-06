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On Freedoms Wings by carole_sandford
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On Freedoms Wings

Today is my brother’s birthday, so I traveled to Leicestershire to see him.
On the way back I passed this sculpture “on freedoms wings”. On my side of the road there is a lay-by nicely placed to enable a view & photo opportunity.
The actual structure is on stanchions, which I don’t particularly like, they are quite bulky & would be better if they were a different colour, so I removed them & now in this image it appears to be flying as the real Lancaster Bomber would have done.
This sculpture is at the border of our County.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
beautiful capture...
July 6th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 6th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, I thought it was a real plane for a sec - great capture
July 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great shot of this neat sculpture
July 6th, 2026  
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