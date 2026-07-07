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Agapanthus by carole_sandford
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Agapanthus

Flowers are starting to emerge!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 7th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful color, light, clarity, DOF
July 7th, 2026  
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