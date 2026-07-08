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Previous
Photo 3607
Echinacea
Noticed this in the flower bed. I don’t remember having any last year, but I know we’ve had them at some time. So it was a nice surprise.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Years 1 to 10
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th July 2026 3:14pm
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echinacea
Christine Sztukowski
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A very beautiful surprise
July 8th, 2026
Kate
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They attract bees and birds
July 8th, 2026
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