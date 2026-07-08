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Echinacea by carole_sandford
Photo 3607

Echinacea

Noticed this in the flower bed. I don’t remember having any last year, but I know we’ve had them at some time. So it was a nice surprise.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
A very beautiful surprise
July 8th, 2026  
Kate ace
They attract bees and birds
July 8th, 2026  
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